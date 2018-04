BRIEF-Sage Group Trims FY18 Revenue Guidance

April 13 (Reuters) - Sage Group PLC:

* H1 18 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH RESULTS WERE BELOW MANAGEMENT’S EXPECTATIONS

* FY18 GUIDANCE REVISED FROM AROUND 8% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH TO AROUND 7% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH

* GROUP ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED BY 6.3% (H1 17: 7.4%) FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS OF YEAR.

* H1 ORGANIC RECURRING REVENUE GROWTH OF 6.4% (H1 17: 11.1%)

* TERM GUIDANCE REMAINS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH WILL REACH 10% ON A SUSTAINABLE BASIS