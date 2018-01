Jan 23 (Reuters) - Sage International Group Ltd:

* ‍SIMPLE CHEER AND CHAU CHEOK WA​ TO SUBSCRIBE TO 2 & 1 NEW SHARES OF OFFEROR FOR HK$45.7 MILLION AND HK$22.8 MILLION, RESPECTIVELY

* ANNOUNCES OFFER BY SUN INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES FOR AND ON BEHALF OF HEADING CHAMPION FOR ALL ISSUED SHARES OF SAGE INTERNATIONAL

* DEAL FOR SHARE OFFER PRICE OF HK$0.16 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)