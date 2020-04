BRIEF-Sage Sees Revenue Hit From Coronavirus, Suspends Share Buyback

April 6 (Reuters) - Sage Group PLC:

* SAGE GROUP PLC - TRADING AND COVID-19 UPDATE

* SAGE GROUP - OUR BUSINESS OPERATIONS HAVE CONTINUED WITH MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO DATE,

* SAGE GROUP - IMPACT OF COVID-19 REMAINS HIGHLY UNCERTAIN

* SAGE GROUP - HY GROWTH IN ORGANIC RECURRING REVENUE, WHICH REPRESENTS AROUND 90% OF GROUP SALES, WAS AHEAD OF FULL YEAR GUIDANCE,

* SAGE GROUP - SHARP DOWNTURN IN GLOBAL ECONOMIC ACTIVITY CAUSED BY SPREAD OF COVID-19 IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A BROAD IMPACT ON BUSINESSES GENERALLY

* SAGE GROUP - TOO EARLY TO QUANTIFY WITH CONFIDENCE IMPACT ON SAGE’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR FULL FINANCIAL YEAR TO 30 SEPTEMBER.

* SAGE GROUP - BELIEVES IT IS LIKELY THAT FY ORGANIC RECURRING REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE BELOW PREVIOUSLY GUIDED RANGE OF 8% TO 9%,

* SAGE GROUP - DECLINE IN OTHER REVENUE (SSRS AND PROCESSING) WILL ACCELERATE SIGNIFICANTLY IN SECOND HALF

* SAGE GROUP - TO CANCEL £250 MILLION SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME