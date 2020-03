BRIEF-Sage Therapeutics Announces Development Plan For Zuranolone Following Meeting With The FDA

March 18 (Reuters) - SAGE Therapeutics Inc:

* SAGE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES DEVELOPMENT PLAN FOR ZURANOLONE (SAGE-217) FOLLOWING BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY GUIDANCE MEETING WITH THE U.S. FOOD & DRUG ADMINISTRATION

* SAGE THERAPEUTICS - EXPECTED REGULATORY PATHWAY FOR EPISODIC TREATMENT OF MAJOR DEPRESSION REMAINS UNCHANGED WITH PLAN FOR ONE NEW EFFICACY STUDY

* SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC - PURSUING TWO ADDITIONAL PATHWAYS WITH GOAL OF ACCELERATING PATIENT ACCESS TO ZURANOLONE

* SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC - FILING PATHWAY FOR POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION ANTICIPATED TO REQUIRE ONE ADDITIONAL STUDY WITHOUT LONG-TERM FOLLOW-UP

* SAGE THERAPEUTICS -PLAN TO PURSUE NOVEL DEVELOPMENT FOR ACUTE, RAPID TREATMENT OF MAJOR DEPRESSIVE EPISODES WHEN CO-INITIATED WITH NEW ANTIDEPRESSANT

* SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC - ANTICIPATES ITS BALANCE OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AMONG OTHERS WILL SUPPORT OPERATIONS INTO 2022

* SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC - RE-ASSESSING ITS RESOURCE ALLOCATION AND PRIORITIZATION STRATEGY IN LIGHT OF DEVELOPMENT OF ZURANOLONE

* SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC - PLANS TO SHARE ITS UPDATED RESOURCE ALLOCATION STRATEGY DURING ITS Q1 EARNINGS CALL