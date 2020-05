May 7 (Reuters) - SAGE Therapeutics Inc:

* SAGE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS PIPELINE AND BUSINESS PROGRESS

* Q1 REVENUE $2.3 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $2.8 MILLION

* SAGE THERAPEUTICS - SEES CASH BALANCE OF AT LEAST $550 MILLION AT END OF 2020, WHICH CO SEES TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS INTO 2022 BASED ON CURRENT OPERATING PLANS

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $2.44