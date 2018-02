BRIEF-Sage Therapeutics Qtrly Net Loss Per Share $1.75

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Sage Therapeutics Inc:

* SAGE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES PIPELINE UPDATE

* ON TRACK TO SUBMIT NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR BREXANOLONE FOR POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION IN 1H 2018 FOLLOWING PRE-NDA MEETING

* ON TRACK TO SUBMIT NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR BREXANOLONE FOR POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION IN 1H 2018 FOLLOWING PRE-NDA MEETING

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED $1.75

* CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS,MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF DEC 31, 2017 WERE $518.8 MILLION, VERSUS $397.5 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016

* EXPECTS OPERATING EXPENSES TO INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR IN 2018

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-1.99 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAGE -EXPECTS EXISTING CASH,CASH EQUIVALENTS, MARKETABLE SECURITIES, OTHER SALES TO ENABLE CO TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, CAPEX REQUIREMENTS INTO 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: