Feb 7 (Reuters) - Sage Therapeutics Inc:

* SAGE THERAPEUTICS RECEIVES FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR SAGE-217 FOR THE TREATMENT OF MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER

* SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC - SAGE-217 WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED

* SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC - IN TRIAL, SAGE-217 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: