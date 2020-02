Feb 27 (Reuters) - SAGE Therapeutics Inc:

* SAGE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS PIPELINE AND BUSINESS PROGRESS

* Q4 REVENUE ESTIMATE $3.7 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* EVALUATING PATH FORWARD FOR ZURANOLONE (SAGE-217) LANDSCAPE PROGRAM

* EXPECTS ZULRESSO REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE MODEST OVER NEXT COUPLE OF QUARTERS

* SEES AN INCREASE IN RATE OF GROWTH OF ZULRESSO REVENUE ANTICIPATED IN SECOND HALF OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: