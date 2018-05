BRIEF-Sage Therapeutics Reports Quarterly Loss Per Share Of $1.68

May 3 (Reuters) - SAGE Therapeutics Inc:

* SAGE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON PIPELINE AND PROGRESS TOWARD LAUNCH READINESS

* QUARTERLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.68

* SAGE THERAPEUTICS - ANTICIPATES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, MARKETABLE SECURITIES TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, CAPEX REQUIREMENTS INTO 2020

* EXPECTS THAT OPERATING EXPENSES WILL INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR IN 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-1.84 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S