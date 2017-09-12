BRIEF-Sage Therapeutics reports top-line results from Phase 3 STATUS trial of brexanolone

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Sage Therapeutics Inc
* Sage Therapeutics reports top-line results from Phase 3 STATUS trial of brexanolone in super-refractory status epilepticus
* Sage Therapeutics Inc - study did not meet primary endpoint
* Sage Therapeutics Inc - secondary endpoint results were consistent with primary endpoint in study
* Sage Therapeutics Inc - rate of death was similar in brexanolone and placebo groups in study
* Sage Therapeutics Inc - rate of adverse events leading to discontinuation of study drug was similar in brexanolone and placebo groups and was low overall
* Sage Therapeutics Inc - serious adverse events were similar between two treatment groups in trial
* Sage Therapeutics - about 37 percent of patients treated with open-label brexanolone after end of double-blind period achieved treatment response