BRIEF-Sage Therapeutics reports top-line results from Phase 3 STATUS trial of brexanolone

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Sage Therapeutics Inc

* Sage Therapeutics reports top-line results from Phase 3 STATUS trial of brexanolone in super-refractory status epilepticus

* Sage Therapeutics Inc - ‍study did not meet primary endpoint​

* Sage Therapeutics Inc - ‍secondary endpoint results were consistent with primary endpoint in study​

* Sage Therapeutics Inc - ‍rate of death was similar in brexanolone and placebo groups in study​

* Sage Therapeutics Inc - ‍rate of adverse events leading to discontinuation of study drug was similar in brexanolone and placebo groups and was low overall​

* Sage Therapeutics Inc - ‍serious adverse events were similar between two treatment groups in trial​

* Sage Therapeutics - about 37 percent of patients treated with open-label brexanolone after end of double-blind period achieved treatment response​