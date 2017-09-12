FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sage Therapeutics reports top-line results from Phase 3 STATUS trial of brexanolone
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2017 / 10:20 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Sage Therapeutics reports top-line results from Phase 3 STATUS trial of brexanolone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Sage Therapeutics Inc

* Sage Therapeutics reports top-line results from Phase 3 STATUS trial of brexanolone in super-refractory status epilepticus

* Sage Therapeutics Inc - ‍study did not meet primary endpoint​

* Sage Therapeutics Inc - ‍secondary endpoint results were consistent with primary endpoint in study​

* Sage Therapeutics Inc - ‍rate of death was similar in brexanolone and placebo groups in study​

* Sage Therapeutics Inc - ‍rate of adverse events leading to discontinuation of study drug was similar in brexanolone and placebo groups and was low overall​

* Sage Therapeutics Inc - ‍serious adverse events were similar between two treatment groups in trial​

* Sage Therapeutics - about 37 percent of patients treated with open-label brexanolone after end of double-blind period achieved treatment response​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.