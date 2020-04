BRIEF-Sage Therapeutics Says Headcount Reduction Of 340 - About 53% Of Workforce

April 7 (Reuters) - SAGE Therapeutics Inc:

* SAGE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES RESTRUCTURING TO ADVANCE CORPORATE STRATEGY AND PIPELINE

* SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC - CHANGES ARE EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ANNUALIZED COST SAVINGS OF APPROXIMATELY $170 MILLION, INCLUDING SG&A SAVINGS OF $150 MILLION

* SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC - HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF 340 - APPROXIMATELY 53 PERCENT OF WORKFORCE

* SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC - BASED ON CURRENT INFORMATION, ANTICIPATED 2020 AND 2021 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT MILESTONES REMAIN UNCHANGED

* SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC - CURRENT BALANCE OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH, AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES EXPECTED TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS INTO 2022

* SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC - WORKFORCE REDUCTION WILL PRIMARILY AFFECT ZULRESSO CIV INJECTION COMMERCIAL OPERATION AND RELATED SG&A SUPPORT FUNCTIONS

* SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC - COMMERCIAL EFFORTS WILL BE FOCUSED ON GEOGRAPHIES THAT HAVE EXISTING, ACTIVE ZULRESSO TREATING SITES

* SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC - ANTICIPATES OPERATING EXPENSES IN 2020 WILL BE LOWER THAN PREVIOUS YEAR