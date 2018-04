April 23 (Reuters) - SAGE Therapeutics Inc:

* SAGE THERAPEUTICS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR INTRAVENOUS BREXANOLONE IN THE TREATMENT OF POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION

* SAGE THERAPEUTICS - NDA SUBMISSION SUPPORTED BY DATA FROM HUMMINGBIRD PROGRAM