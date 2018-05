BRIEF-Sage trading in line with recently downgraded outlook

May 2 (Reuters) - Sage Group PLC:

* H1 UNDERLYING BASIC EPS ROSE 1 PERCENT TO 14.25 PENCE

* NO MATERIAL CHANGES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION OR GUIDANCE CONTAINED IN ANNOUNCEMENT MADE ON 13 APRIL 2018

* ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF 6.3% (H1 17: 7.4%)

* CONTINUING MOMENTUM IN SAGE BUSINESS CLOUD, WITH ANNUALISED RECURRING REVENUE (ARR) OF £336M, GROWING AT 57%

* ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF 24.5% CONSISTENT WITH FRONT-LOADING INVESTMENT IN H1

* THERE HAS BEEN NO CHANGE TO ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN GUIDANCE AT AROUND 27.5% FOR FY18

* ROLLING MID-TERM GUIDANCE REMAINS THAT ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH WILL REACH 10% ON A SUSTAINABLE BASIS