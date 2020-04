April 27 (Reuters) - Sagicor Financial Company Ltd:

* SAGICOR FINANCIAL COMPANY LTD - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES, INCLUDING PREMIUMS, GREW 12% TO $472 MILLION

* SAGICOR FINANCIAL COMPANY LTD - WITHDRAWING PREVIOUSLY ISSUED TARGETS FOR 2020 IN LIGHT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* SAGICOR FINANCIAL COMPANY LTD - WILL NOT SET OUT SPECIFIC GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL TARGETS FOR THE YEAR UNTIL ITS EFFECTS CAN BE ASSESSED