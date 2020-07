July 2 (Reuters) - Sagicor Financial Company Ltd:

* SAGICOR FINANCIAL COMPANY LTD. PROVIDES UPDATE ON SCOTIABANK INSURANCE TRANSACTION IN TRINIDAD & TOBAGO

* SAGICOR FINANCIAL - COMPANIES AGREED NOT TO PROCEED WITH 20-YEAR DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR INSURANCE PRODUCTS, SOLUTIONS IN TRINIDAD & TOBAGO

* SAGICOR FINANCIAL COMPANY LTD - WILL NOT PROCEED WITH ACQUISITION OF SCOTIALIFE TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO LIMITED