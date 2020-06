June 8 (Reuters) - Sagicor Financial Company Ltd:

* SAGICOR FINANCIAL COMPANY LTD. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* SAGICOR FINANCIAL COMPANY LTD - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE DECLINED 33% TO $343 MILLION

* SAGICOR FINANCIAL COMPANY LTD - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.197

* SAGICOR FINANCIAL COMPANY LTD - QTRLY BOOK VALUE OF PER SHARE WAS $7.07