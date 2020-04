April 2 (Reuters) - Sahaviriya Steel Industries PCL :

* TO SUSPEND PRINCIPAL DEBT REPAYMENT UNDER BUSINESS REHABILITATION PLAN FROM MAR-DEC 2020 DUE TO COVID-19 IMPACT

* CO WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BUSINESS AS USUAL

* CO WILL REMAIN TO MAKE INTEREST PAYMENTS IN ACCORDANCE WITH BUSINESS REHABILITATION PLAN