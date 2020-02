BRIEF-Sai Leisure Group Co Updates On Potential Impact Of Coronavirus On Business

Feb 12 (Reuters) - SAI Leisure Group Co Ltd:

* UPDATE ON POTENTIAL IMPACT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS DISEASE OUTBREAK ON BUSINESS

* SEES SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN TOURISTS MAY CAUSE A SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN BOOKINGS FOR HOTELS & RESORTS IN SAIPAN

* SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN TOURISTS FROM MAINLAND CHINA WOULD HAVE A DIRECT IMPACT ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS OF GROUP

* SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN TOURISTS MAY CAUSE A SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN SALES OF OUR TRAVEL RETAIL BUSINESS IN SAIPAN

* SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN TOURISTS MAY CAUSE SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN REVENUE FROM CO'S DESTINATION SERVICES IN SAIPAN