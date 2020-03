BRIEF-Sai Leisure Group Updates On Development Of Covid-19 Outbreak

March 26 (Reuters) - SAI Leisure Group Co Ltd:

* SAI LEISURE GROUP CO LTD - UPDATE ON DEVELOPMENT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* SAI LEISURE GROUP-EXPECTED THAT REVENUE FROM GROUP’S HOTELS & RESORTS BUSINESS WILL SIGNIFICANTLY DECREASE UNTIL COVID-19 OUTBREAK IS CONTROLLED

* SAI LEISURE GROUP - GOVTS OF CNMI AND GUAM IMPLEMENTED MEASURES TO CURB SPREAD OF COVID-19, WHICH HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON GROUP’S BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* SAI LEISURE GROUP-ON MARCH 25 GROUP’S MANAGEMENT DECIDED TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND OPERATION OF FIESTA RESORT SAIPAN WITH EFFECT FROM MARCH 29

* SAI LEISURE GROUP - TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE ALL BOUTIQUES IN SAIPAN, GUAM AND HAWAII WITH EFFECT FROM MARCH 23, MARCH 20 AND MARCH 23, 2020 RESPECTIVELY

* SAI LEISURE GROUP CO LTD - DECIDED TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND DESTINATION SERVICES BUSINESS OPERATIONS IN SAIPAN WITH EFFECT FROM MARCH 29, 2020

* SAI LEISURE GROUP CO LTD - EXPECTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST HALF OF YEAR WILL BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* SAI LEISURE GROUP CO - ENTERED EMERGENCY CONTRACT WITH NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS HOMELAND SECURITY AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT IN RESPECT OF KANOA RESORT