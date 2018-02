Feb 2 (Reuters) - Saia Inc:

* SAIA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.82

* QTRLY REVENUES WERE $353 MILLION, A 17.7% INCREASE

* ‍IN 2018, ANTICIPATE NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $265 MILLION​

* QTRLY ‍LTL SHIPMENTS PER WORKDAY INCREASED 8.7%​

* EXCLUDING TAX REFORM REDUCTION, QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE $0.53

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.53, REVENUE VIEW $343.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.53​