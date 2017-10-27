BRIEF-Saia reports third quarter earnings per share of $0.55

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Saia Inc:
* Saia reports third quarter earnings per share of $0.55
* Q3 revenue $350 million versus I/B/E/S view $344 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.55
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Saia Inc - for FY 2017, net capital expenditures are planned to be about $230 million
* Saia Inc - estimate Q3 shipments and tonnage per workday growth would have been approximately 1 pct higher had hurricanes Harvey and Irma not occurred Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: