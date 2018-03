March 29 (Reuters) - Science Applications International Corp :

* SAIC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.16

* Q4 REVENUE $1.1 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.06 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.77 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍SAIC’S ESTIMATED BACKLOG OF SIGNED BUSINESS ORDERS AT END OF FISCAL 2018 WAS APPROXIMATELY $10.2 BILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: