Oct 10 (Reuters) - Science Applications International Corp

* SAIC awarded contract by USDA Farm Service Agency for conservation programs

* Science Applications International Corp - ‍single-award task order has a one-year base period of performance, four one-year options​

* Science Applications International - ‍single-award task order has a total contract award value of approximately $43 million if all options are exercised​