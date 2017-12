Dec 7 (Reuters) - Science Applications International Corp :

* SAIC ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.98

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.87 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 REVENUE $1.1 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.11 BILLION

* SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL - SAIC’S ESTIMATED BACKLOG OF SIGNED BUSINESS ORDERS AT QUARTER-END WAS ABOUT $10.7 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: