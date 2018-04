April 24 (Reuters) - Science Applications International Corp :

* SAIC TO MANAGE NASA’S IT INFRASTRUCTURE UNDER NEW WEB SERVICES SUPPORT TASK ORDER

* SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL - TASK ORDER WAS AWARDED UNDER NASA ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS SERVICE TECHNOLOGIES (EAST) 2 MASTER AGREEMENT

* SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP - TASK ORDER IS WORTH ABOUT $58 MILLION AND WILL SPAN ROUGHLY SEVEN YEARS, IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED