May 15 (Reuters) - SAILDRONE INC:

* SAILDRONE, INC. RAISES $60 MILLION IN SERIES B FUNDING TO SCALE ITS GLOBAL FLEET OF WIND-POWERED OCEAN SAILING DRONES AND ACCELERATE ITS INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION

* SAILDRONE - $60 MILLION ROUND OF SERIES B FUNDING LED BY HORIZONS VENTURES; TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED BY CO SINCE DEBUT IS ABOUT $90 MILLION Source text for Eikon: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)