BRIEF-Sailing Capital Overseas Investments Fund Reports 8.9% Stake In Cellular Biomedicine Group As Of Feb 21

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Sailing Capital Overseas Investments Fund:

* SAILING CAPITAL OVERSEAS INVESTMENTS FUND REPORTS 8.9% STAKE IN CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP AS OF FEB 21 - SEC FILING

* SAILING CAPITAL OVERSEAS INVESTMENTS FUND HAD EARLIER REPORTED A 10.1% STAKE IN CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP AS OF FEB 5, 2018 - SEC FILING

* SAILING CAPITAL OVERSEAS-ON FEB 21, BUYER CONSORTIUM (INCLUDING INITIAL, ADDITIONAL CONSORTIUM MEMBERS) SUBMITTED NEW PROPOSAL TO CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE’S SPECIAL COMMITTEE

* SAILING CAPITAL OVERSEAS-BUYER CONSORTIUM PROPOSED TO ACQUIRE ALL OF CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE'S OUTSTANDING SHARES (OTHER THAN ROLLOVER SHARES) FOR $19.50 PER SHARE IN CASH Source text: (bit.ly/2wCtWfH) Further company coverage: