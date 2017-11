Nov 6 (Reuters) - Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc :

* Sailpoint Technologies - anticipate IPO price of 20 million shares will be between $9.00 and $11.00 per share ‍​

* Sailpoint Technologies Holdings says in IPO, co offering 14.3 million common shares and selling stockholders are offering additional 5.7 million common shares Source text: (bit.ly/2j4zPeW) Further company coverage: