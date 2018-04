April 30 (Reuters) - Sainsbury’S:

* CEO SAYS UNTIL ASDA DEAL COMPLETES SAINSBURY’S AND ASDA WILL FIGHT EACH OTHER FOR MARKET SHARE

* SAINSBURY’S CEO SAYS SOME OF STORE DISPOSAL NUMBERS BEING CITED BY ANALYSTS ARE “WAY OFF THE MARK”

* SAINSBURY’S CEO COUPE SAYS DEAL HAS “NOTHING WHATSOEVER TO DO WITH BREXIT”

* SAINSBURY'S CEO SAYS UK CMA WILL NOT TELL SAINSBURY'S/ASDA TO CLOSE STORES, MAY ASK THEM TO SELL STORES