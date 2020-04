BRIEF-Sainsbury's says bank will not require further capital injection

April 30 (Reuters) - J Sainsbury PLC:

* SHARES UP 2.1% AS FIRM SEES 2020-21 PROFIT BROADLY UNCHANGED FROM 2019-20 ON BASE CASE CORONAVIRUS SCENARIO

* CEO SAYS BANK WILL NOT REQUIRE FURTHER CAPITAL INJECTION

* CEO SAYS DOES NOT SEE ANY SUBSTANTIAL CHALLENGE IN KEEPING SUPPLY CHAINS FULL

* CEO SAYS MOVEMENT TOWARDS DIGITAL/ONLINE WILL BE ACCELERATED BY CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

* CEO MIKE COUPE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH SIMON ROBERTS ON CEO HANDOVER SINCE JANUARY

* CEO SAYS SEES NO NEED TO EXTEND SUNDAY TRADING LAWS

* CEO SAYS HAS HONOURED ALL CONTRACTS WITH CLOTHING SUPPLIERS Further company coverage: (Reporting by James Davey)