April 30 (Reuters) - Saint Croix Holding Immobilier SOCIMI SA:

* Q1 EBITDA 4.2 MILLION EUROS, UP 1.02% YOY

* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 4.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 4.9 MILLION EUROS, UP 3.24% YOY

* SAYS EXPECTS 21% DROP IN 2020 REVENUES COMPARED TO 2019 AND 32% DROP COMPARED TO PRE-COVID OUTLOOK Source text: bit.ly/2z0aCtK Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)