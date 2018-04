April 26 (Reuters) - Saint Croix Holding Immobilier SOCIMI SA:

* Q1 EBITDA 4.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 4.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT 2.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 4.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 4.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* VALUE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS AT END-MARCH 426.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 396.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon:

