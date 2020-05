BRIEF-Saint-Gobain completes Sika shares sale for 2.56 bln Swiss francs

May 27 (Reuters) - French construction materials group Saint Gobain SA said on Wednesday:

* IT COMPLETES SALE OF SIKA SHARES FOR 2.56 BILLION SWISS FRANCS ($2.65 billion)

* ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF THE SALE BY ITS SUBSIDIARY SCHENKER-WINKLER HOLDING AG OF APPROXIMATELY 15.2 MILLION SIKA SHARES, REPRESENTING ITS FULL STAKE OF 10.75% OF SIKA’S SHARE CAPITAL, FOR A TOTAL OF CHF 2.56 BILLION.

* SIKA SHARES WERE PLACED VIA A PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO QUALIFIED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS BY WAY OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS

* AS A RESULT OF THIS DISPOSAL, SAINT-GOBAIN HAS GENERATED GROSS GAINS OF 1.54 BILLION EUROS SINCE MAY 2018

* THE DISPOSAL OF THE STAKE IN SIKA ENABLES SAINT-GOBAIN TO STRENGTHEN ITS BALANCE SHEET

* WILL REVIEW THE GROUP’S SHAREHOLDER RETURN POLICY BY THE END OF THE YEAR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9671 Swiss francs) (Paris Newsroom)