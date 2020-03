BRIEF-Saint-Gobain Launches Dual Tranche EUR 1.5 Billion Bond Issue

March 30 (Reuters) - Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA:

* LAUNCHES A DUAL TRANCHE €1.5 BILLION BOND ISSUE

* WITH THESE TWO TRANSACTIONS SAINT-GOBAIN SECURES €3.5 BILLION IN NEW FINANCING, COMPARED TO €2.5 BILLION AS OF MARCH 23

* €750 MILLION WITH A 7 1/2 YEAR MATURITY AND A 2.375% COUPON

* €750 MILLION WITH A 3 YEAR MATURITY AND A 1.75% COUPON

* THIS NEW FINANCING IS IN ADDITION TO CONFIRMED AND UNDRAWN BACK-UP CREDIT LINES OF €4.0 BILLION AND ACCESS TO PANDEMIC EMERGENCY PURCHASE PROGRAM (PEPP) LAUNCHED BY ECB

* DESPITE THE VOLATILE CONTEXT, THE FINAL ORDER BOOK TOTALLED OVER €8 BILLION FROM OVER 300 INVESTORS