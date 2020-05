May 26 (Reuters) - Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA:

* INITIATES DISPOSAL OF ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN SIKA OF AROUND 15.2 MILLION SHARES

* SETTLEMENT FOR THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON MAY 29, 2020

* SAINT-GOBAIN ACQUIRED ITS 10.75% INTEREST IN SIKA INDIRECTLY THROUGH ACQUISITION OF 100% OF SWH SHARES

* SIKA HAS CHOSEN NOT TO EXERCISE ITS RIGHT OF FIRST OFFER Source text : bit.ly/2TFhhkN Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)