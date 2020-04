BRIEF-Saint Jean Groupe FY Net Income Group Share Up At EUR 3.9 Million

April 2 (Reuters) - Saint Jean Groupe:

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 3.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES VERY SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN THE RESTAURANT BUSINESS, WHICH ACCOUNTED FOR 25% OF SALES IN 2019

* NO DIVIDEND FOR 2019

* FY OPERATING RESULT EUR 4.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CASH EUR 47.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 40.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK 2020 : WILL INVEST IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF ITS SAINT JEAN BRAND BY INCREASING ITS ADVERTISING INVESTMENTS AT THE NATIONAL LEVEL TELEVISION AND ON THE NET

* FY REVENUE EUR 81.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 74.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COMPANY WILL SEEK ACQUISITIONS IN THE AGRI-FOOD SECTOR

* ON CORONAVIRUS IMPACT : VERY SHARP RISE IN ABSENTEEISM WITH AN IMPACT ON PRODUCTION CAPACITY

* OUTLOOK 2020 : HOPES TO BE ABLE TO CONTINUE THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE EXTENSION OF THE PLANT IN ROMANS, STARTING WITH THE LOGISTICS BASE AND THE NEW FRESH PASTA FACTORY