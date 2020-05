BRIEF-Saint Jean Groupe Q1 Revenue Up At 22.3 Million Euros

May 11 (Reuters) - SAINT JEAN GROUPE:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 22.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CASH POSITION AT MARCH 31, 2020 IS ROUGHLY EQUIVALENT TO THAT OF DECEMBER 31, 2019

* ON COVID-19: IMPACT OF THIS CRISIS ON THE GROUP’S BUSINESS IS UNCERTAIN AND CONSTANTLY EVOLVING

* IT SEEMS UNLIKELY THAT INCREASE IN ACTIVITY OBSERVED IN Q1 WILL CONTINUE IN Q2

* HOPES TO BE ABLE TO CONTINUE THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE EXTENSION OF THE ROMANS PLANT, STARTING WITH THE LOGISTICS BASE AND THE NEW FRESH PASTA PLANT

* WILL INVEST IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF ITS SAINT JEAN BRAND BY INCREASING, AT THE NATIONAL LEVEL, ITS TELEVISION AND ONLINE ADVERTISING INVESTMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)