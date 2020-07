July 6 (Reuters) - Saipem SpA:

* AWARDED A CONTRACT FOR THE BÚZIOS PRE-SALT FIELD IN BRAZIL WORTH APPROXIMATELY 325 MILLION USD

* CONTRACT BY PETROBRAS REGARDS INSTALLATION OF RIGID RISER-BASED SUBSEA SYSTEM TO SERVE BÚZIOS PRE-SALT PROJECT, OFFSHORE RIO DE JANEIRO