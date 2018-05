May 4 (Reuters) - Sakura Development Co Ltd

* Says it will issue first series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds and second series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds, to raise up to T$501 million in total, with a term of 5 years

* Proceeds will be used to repay loans

