April 10 (Reuters) - Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SALARIUS PHARMACEUTICALS - ON APRIL 9, NOTIFIED BY NASDAQ THAT CO DID NOT SATISFY MINIMUM BID REQUIREMENT

* SALARIUS PHARMACEUTICALS - INTENDS TO EVALUATE AVAILABLE OPTIONS TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH MINIMUM BID REQUIREMENT