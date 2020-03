BRIEF-Salarius Pharmaceuticals Reports Q4 And Full-Year 2019 Financial Results

March 27 (Reuters) - Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SALARIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - REPORTS Q4 AND FULL-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SALARIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - SECLIDEMSTAT ACHIEVES DOSE-ESCALATION MILESTONE IN PHASE 1/2 EWING SARCOMA CLINICAL TRIAL

* SALARIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - THUS FAR SALARIUS’ OPERATIONS CONTINUE WITH MINIMAL INTERRUPTION FROM COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* SALARIUS PHARMACEUTICALS - BELIEVE CO HAS RESOURCES TO ADVANCE BOTH EWING SARCOMA AND AST PROGRAMS INTO SECOND HALF OF 2021