March 25 (Reuters) - Salcef Group SpA:

* CONFIRMS DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.40 PER SHARE

* CONFIRMS ACTIVITIES IN LINE WITH ITALY’S DECREE ON COVID-19

* CONFIRMS PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES NECESSARY TO ENSURE SAFETY AND AVAILABILITY OF RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE WILL BE KEPT ACTIVE, AT LEAST UNTIL APRIL 3, WITH A SLOWDOWN IN THE OTHER OPERATING UNITS

* AT THE MOMENT THERE ARE NO SIGNIFICANT SLOWDOWNS IN SALCEF GROUP’S PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES ABROAD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)