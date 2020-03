BRIEF-Salcef Group FY Net Profit Up At EUR 38.4 Mln

March 17 (Reuters) - Salcef Group SpA:

* PROPOSES ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.40 PER SHARE

* FY TOTAL PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 311.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 319.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 38.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 29.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19, GROUP CONTINUES TO MEET ALL CONTRACTUAL COMMITMENTS

* ON COVID-19, AT THE MOMENT THERE HAVE BEEN NO EPISODES OF CONTAGION FROM COVID-19 AMONG GROUP EMPLOYEES

* ON COVID-19 CRISIS, CO CONFIRMS BUSINESS CONTINUITY

* ON COVID-19, UNCERTAINTY ABOUT EVOLUTION OF INFECTION DOES NOT ALLOW TODAY TO EXPRESS FORECAST ASSESSMENTS IN TERMS OF IMPACT ON COMPANY ACTIVITIES

* ON COVID-19 CRISIS, CO IMPLEMENTED NECESSARY ORGANIZATIONAL MEASURES AND HEALTH PRECAUTIONS TO GUARANTEE BEST WORKING AND SAFETY CONDITIONS FOR EMPLOYEES AND FOR ENTIRE SUPPLY CHAIN

* COMPANIES OF SALCEF GROUP ARE RESPECTING ALL REQUESTS FOR OPERATIONAL INTERVENTIONS, IN ORDER TO GUARANTEE MAINTENANCE NEEDS DEEMED STRATEGIC, ALBEIT WITH SLOWDOWNS IN ACTIVITIES BOTH IN ITALY AND ABROAD