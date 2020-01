Jan 14 (Reuters) - Salcef Group SpA:

* GETS ORDERS FOR ABOUT EUR 73 MILLION IN AUSTRIA, GERMANY, ABU DHABI, SWITZERLAND AND NORWAY

* ORDERS REGARD BOTH RAILWAY SECTOR AND ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION

* ABOUT 18% OF ORDERS CONCERN CONSTRUCTION OF AERIAL PLANTS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ENERGY IN AUSTRIA

* 82% OF ORDERS CONCERN CONSTRUCTION AND MAINTENANCE OF TRACKS AND SUPPLY OF RAILWAY MACHINERY IN REMAINING FOUR COUNTRIES