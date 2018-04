April 5 (Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc:

* SALESFORCE ANNOUNCES PRICING OF AGGREGATE $2.5 BILLION SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* PRICED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1 BILLION OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023 & $1.5 BILLION OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028