BRIEF-Salesforce Reports Q4 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.35

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Salesforce.Com Inc:

* SALESFORCE ANNOUNCES RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 24 PERCENT TO $2.85 BILLION

* DEFERRED REVENUE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018 WAS $7.09 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 28% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* UNBILLED DEFERRED REVENUE ENDED Q4 AT APPROXIMATELY $13.3 BILLION, UP 48% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* SEES ‍FY 2019 REVENUE TO BE $12.6 BILLION TO $12.65 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 20% TO 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR​

* SEES FY 2019 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.61 TO $0.63

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.33, REVENUE VIEW $2.81 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 FY19​ ‍REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.925 BILLION TO $2.935 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 23% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.02 TO $2.04

* SEES Q1 2019 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09 TO $0.10

‍Q1 FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.43 TO $0.44​