BRIEF-Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire MuleSoft

March 20 (Reuters) - MuleSoft Inc:

* SALESFORCE SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULESOFT

* MULESOFT INC - SALESFORCE WILL ACQUIRE MULESOFT FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $6.5 BILLION.

* MULESOFT - MULESOFT DEAL CONSIDERATION WILL BE COMPOSED OF $36 IN CASH AND 0.0711 SHARES OF SALESFORCE STOCK PER MULESOFT CLASS A & CLASS B SHARE

* MULESOFT INC - BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL

* MULESOFT INC - SALESFORCE WILL COMMENCE AN EXCHANGE OFFER TO ACQUIRE ALL OF OUTSTANDING SHARES OF MULESOFT

* MULESOFT - ‍SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BILLION OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES​

* MULESOFT - CO’S STOCKHOLDERS OWNING ABOUT 30% OF OUTSTANDING SHARES HAVE ENTERED INTO TENDER AND SUPPORT AGREEMENTS WITH SALESFORCE

* MULESOFT INC - ‍SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BILLION BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY​