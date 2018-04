BRIEF-Salesforce To Adopt New Accounting Standards, Expects FY19 Revenue Of $12.66 Bln To $12.71 Bln

April 2 (Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc:

* UPDATES PRIOR Q1 AND FULL FISCAL YEAR 2019 GUIDANCE

* FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 AND FISCAL YEAR 2018, ASC 606 IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMMATERIAL BENEFIT TO COMPANY’S REVENUE

* 40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW

* Q1 FY19 REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.935 BILLION TO $2.945 BILLION

* Q1 FY19 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.12 TO $0.13

* GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.46 TO $0.47

* FULL YEAR FY19 REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE $12.66 BILLION TO $12.71 BILLION

* FULL YEAR FY19 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.91 TO $0.93

* GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.44, REVENUE VIEW $2.93 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.04, REVENUE VIEW $12.66 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: