BRIEF-Salesforce.Com Enters Into Second Amended & Restated Credit Agreement

April 30 (Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc:

* SALESFORCE.COM INC - CO ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* SALESFORCE.COM INC - REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THAT CERTAIN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 7, 2016

* SALESFORCE.COM INC - REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A FIVE-YEAR UNSECURED, MULTICURRENCY REVOLVING FACILITY

* SALESFORCE.COM INC - INITIALLY, COMMITMENT OF ALL LENDERS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL BE EQUAL TO $1.0 BILLION Source : bit.ly/2HCpK4h Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)