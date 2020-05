BRIEF-Salesforce.Com Inc Says CEO Marc Benioff's FY 2020 Total Compensation Was $About $26.0 Million

May 1 (Reuters) - Salesforce.Com Inc:

* SALESFORCE.COM INC SAYS CEO MARC BENIOFF’S FY 2020 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $ABOUT $26.0 MILLION VERSUS $28.4 MILLION IN FY 2019 - SEC FILING

* SALESFORCE.COM INC SAYS FOMER CEO MARC BENIOFF’S FY 2020 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $19.3 MILLION VERSUS $16.96 MILLION IN FY 2019

* SALESFORCE.COM INC SAYS CFO MARK HAWKINS’ FY 2020 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $12.0 MILLION VERSUS $9.81 MILLION IN FY 2019

* SALESFORCE.COM INC SAYS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER, PARKER HARRIS’ FY 2020 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $13.0 MILLION VERSUS $12.0 MILLION IN FY 2019

* SALESFORCE.COM INC SAYS COO BRET TAYLOR’S FY 2020 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $11.9 MILLION VERSUS $11.8 MILLION IN FY 2019

* SALESFORCE.COM INC SAYS FOR 2020, CEO PAY RATIO WAS 155 TO 1